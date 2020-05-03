CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

'Pay Dak': Dez Blasts 'Out of Line' Cowboys For Andy Dalton Signing

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant on Saturday ripped his old employer for its Andy Dalton acquisition while Dak Prescott remains unsigned. And while his passion is appreciated - as it almost always is in this space - it is also misplaced.

"Nothing against Andy Dalton because I think he’s a great player,'' Bryant tweeted, "but the Cowboys are extremely out of line. Pay Dak.''

Bryant insinuated something odd when he also wrote, "I watched the Cowboys pay Tony (Romo) twice once without (him having) a winning record.'' And Dez also insinuated - as many have in the wake of the signing of the street-free-agent Dalton - that it was both a "slap'' to Prescott and a "message'' to him.

When we countered to Bryant that Cowboys management had already explained to us that the signing is "not meant as a threat'' to Prescott, but rather as a way of strengthening the roster by providing Dak with an accomplished veteran as a backup, he wasn't buying it.

"I was told a lot of things before and things ended up false,'' Bryant responded to me.

Bryant's tweet created a firestorm of concern over the situation, with far too many commenters (media and fans) either demonstrating a penchant for pot-stirring or leaning toward ignorance. Romo did of course get a pair of big contracts from Dallas - just as Prescott has a big offer on the table now ... a pair of them, in fact, as he can either accept the existing $31.409 million franchise-tag offer, or continue to negotiate a long-term deal that we've reported presently would land him $35 million AP and more than $106 million guaranteed.

Yes, that's the offer presently on the table from the Cowboys to Dak. He's well within his rights to not accept it, just as Dez is well within his rights to express his opinion - or even what he believes to be "his truths.''

But the Cowboys' offer to Dak Prescott is not "out of line.'' Their continued attempts to build a quality roster by signing Andy Dalton (and paying him a base salary that's only $1 million more than incumbent backup Cooper Rush) is not "out of line.''

And really, my guy Dez Bryant is not "out of line,'' either. He's just wrong.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Pass-Rusher Azur Kamara of Kansas - From African Refugee to Dallas - As Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cowboys 1st + 10: Why Andy Dalton? Plus Top 10 Stories Of the Week

In this edition of First and 10, I applaud the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to sign Andy Dalton to a contract to back up Dak Prescott. ... Plus Top 10 Stories Of the Week

Matthew Postins

Best Coast Cowboys Pod: How Strong Is This Changed Roster Now?

The Best Coast Dallas Cowboys Podcast Discusses: Just How Strong Is This Changed - And Still Changing - Roster Now?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Source: Dalton Signing Not 'Meant as Threat' to QB Dak

Dallas Cowboys Source Tells SI: Andy Dalton Signing Is Not 'Meant as Threat' to Unsigned QB Dak Prescott

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton to Back Up Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys Have Secured Their Back Quarterback Position, Signing Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton to a 1-Year Deal

Matt Galatzan

Cowboys Ex Taco Charlton 'Falls Up,' Signs With Super Bowl Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys Former First-Round Pass-Rusher Taco Charlton Was Waived By the Miami Dolphins - But Then Immediately Signs With The Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Fisher

'Going Up?' McCarthy and Cowboys Rookie QB DiNucci Have A History

Could a fateful elevator ride be the reason the Dallas Cowboys passed on larger-school prospects still on the board to grab an off-the-radar QB named 'DiNucci'?

BriAmaranthus

by

MattySolo

Whitt's End: NFL Draft Winners? Cowboys. Losers, Eagles, Of Course

Whitt's End Pokes At The Philadelphia Eagles in The NFL Draft And Hangs at Mark Cuban's Mansion With Dennis Rodman, Just Part of This Week's DFW Sports Notebook Taking You Inside the Dallas Cowboys and More

Richie Whitt

Irvin Endorses CeeDee Lamb as New Cowboys 88 - With A Hall of Fame Future

‘True Bred’: Michael Irvin Joins Dez Bryant, Endorses CeeDee Lamb as New Dallas Cowboys No. 88 - And Suggests the Rookie Will Have A Hall-of-Fame Career

Mike Fisher

Dez Bryant Offers 'Great' Reaction To Cowboys Giving 88 To CeeDee Lamb

Dez Bryant Offers 'Great' Reaction To the Dallas Cowboys Giving Jersey No. 88 To Rookie CeeDee Lamb

Mike Fisher