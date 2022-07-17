Pearson Pokes Philly: Cowboys 'Not Afraid' of Eagles, Says Dallas Legend

Drew Pearson has added to his legacy in Dallas Cowboys lore by taking pokes at the Philadelphia Eagles, and the former wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer is at it again.

“We should have a lot of confidence that we can dominate the NFC East,” Pearson said on the Zach Gelb podcast, per NJ Advance Media. "We’re not that afraid of Philadelphia.”

Pearson, 71, a three-time All-Pro in 11 seasons with Dallas, has been an avid booster of most all things Cowboys - though he did rip his beloved team for its playoff ouster last season at the hands of the Niners. Indeed, in this conversation, he adds that the Cowboys' 2021 "success (was in part the result of) playing the teams that didn’t have better records. A team like San Francisco had great defense and we couldn’t do anything against them.''

In theory, this year's Eagles could be a "team like San Francisco. Philly additions (earning the Eagles higher offseason grades than Dallas) include receiver A.J. Brown, defensive end Haason Reddick and potential standout rookies Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. He also praised QB Jalen Hurts as a "winner.''

But against the Eagles last year? The NFC champion Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, did indeed dominate. In their 41-21 and 51-26 wins, Prescott put completed a combined 42 passes on 53 attempts, totaled 733 passing yards and threw eight touchdowns.

"I think playing Philadelphia twice this past season,'' Pearson said, "I think we scored 90 points (actually 92) combined.''

