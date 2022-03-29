'That is Personal': Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Cites 'Extortion' in Paternity Case

Jones, speaking Monday on the matter during the NFL annual meeting here in Palm Beach, said, "That is personal ... that is personal.''

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Jerry Jones and his legal team are asking for the dismissal of a paternity suit, alleging the plaintiff, Alexandra Davis, attempted to extort the Dallas Cowboys owner for money prior to filing the lawsuit.

The request was made Monday in Dallas County court, according to documents obtained by CowboysSI.com, which alleged that Davis, 25, attempted ”multiple monetary extortion attempts” against Jones and the team.

Jones’ lawyers assert that Davis sent a draft of the lawsuit to the Cowboys billionaire asking if he would “make a deal” to “assure that he would not be publicly or privately identified” as her father.

ESPN reports that Davis’s lawyer, Andrew A. Bergman, denied the claim and challenged Jones' side to “put up any evidence that anyone demanded any money, period. It’s a shame that Jerry Jones wants to further damage his own daughter by now claiming she is extorting him. I challenge them to put up any evidence that supports either one of these defamatory and false claims.”

In a Jan. 5 letter obtained by ESPN, Bergman contacted Jones, representing Davis, to inform him of her willingness to determine if they are related, and also asked Jones if he was “willing to cooperate.”

Bergman also told Jones that “he would proceed with legal action to force Jones to acknowledge he is the woman’s father,” per ESPN.

The suit alleges that in 1995, Jones arranged a confidentially agreement with Davis’ mother, Cynthia Davis Spencer, paying her $375,000 “in exchange for confidentiality,” and that he set up trusts for both women to keep the paternity a secret.

A hearing to determine whether the suit should remain sealed to the public is scheduled to take place on Thursday.