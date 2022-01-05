Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE

    'Keep It Simple, Zeke': Ezekiel Elliott Plan for Dallas Cowboys at Eagles

    FRISCO - Maybe it's better, all things considered, if Dallas Cowboys don't spent this week here at The Star trying to calculate their present No. 4 slot in the NFC Playoffs can be impacted by all the things that might happen on Sunday, the day after they play a Saturday nighter at Philly.

    KISZ.

    "Keep is simple ... Zeke''?!

    “I’m playing this week,” Elliott said.

    there’s been some question as to whether the team’s starters will take the field in Philly, and about how long they might play. But Elliott’s position mirrors that of the Jones ownership family, and that of QB Dak Prescott, and that of head coach Mike McCarthy.

    Said Jerry Jones: “I want to see them play. That’s a playoff team, likely, that we’re playing in Philadelphia – quite possibly. We need to play a playoff game. This is what gets you ready to go.”

    It's true that the game likely has minimal playoff implications for the 11-5 Cowboys, who won the NFC East championship but then struggled last week in a 25-22 loss to the Cardinals that bumped Dallas down from the No. 2 slot.

    A Dallas win on Saturday, combined with Sunday results involving Tampa Buccaneers (12-4), Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and Cardinals (11-5), provides a move-up formula.

    The Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers, the Rams host the San Francisco 49ers and the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks. All three of the teams Dallas would wish to lose are favored.

    But ... 

    No image description

    mcc zeke
    Play

    'Keep It Simple, Zeke': Plan for Cowboys at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    newton
    Play

    Nate Newton to Black College Hall; Cowboys Move on Jarwin

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    1 hour ago
    kyler micah az
    Play

    Cowboys Injury Update & LISTEN: Kyler Murray Again?

    Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys fall to 11-5

    17 hours ago

    Dallas could move from No. 4 to No. 2 in the event of a three-way tie with the Rams and Buccaneers or Buccaneers and Cardinals to move from the fourth seed to the second seed. (Three teams, in this case, tied at 12-5 would push up Dallas.) 

    And Dallas could move to No. 3 if both the Rams and the Cardinals lose.

    All unlikely? Sure. But if Dallas fails to try ... then realize on Sunday that it made a mistake? Yeah, maybe better to try.

    Besides, said McCarthy, "We are going play to win the game. That is our approach. That is the best thing for us. That is the best thing for our football team. We understand the scenarios. There are slight odds we could potentially move up. We want to make sure we take care of business on our end. And playing well in the weather in Philadelphia will serve us well.”

    There is one more debate, specific to Elliott: He's been banged up this season, with a knee ligament problem. But Zeke has insisted that his medical understanding is that the problem won't be worsened by playing.

    So the Week 18 game at Philly is on 7:15 p.m. CT. And also "on'' - the field - will be Ezekiel Elliott and his fellow first-teamers.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    mcc zeke
    News

    'Keep It Simple, Zeke': Plan for Cowboys at Eagles

    1 minute ago
    newton
    News

    Nate Newton to Black College Hall; Cowboys Move on Jarwin

    1 hour ago
    kyler micah az
    News

    Cowboys Injury Update & LISTEN: Kyler Murray Again?

    17 hours ago
    522F1E71-ACA7-41F2-B622-39F2B1CCFF0B
    News

    Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Wants to Replace Antonio Brown with Bucs

    20 hours ago
    AE811ED5-A1F5-4EBF-A676-9C20F1E0179E
    News

    Jerry Pokes at Zuerlein: Would Cowboys Give Kicker the Boot?

    21 hours ago
    nfl draft stage
    News

    Cowboys Get 'Versatile' LB in New NFL Mock Draft

    22 hours ago
    4C1D3736-464A-47C7-8C18-85C17ABE4E44
    News

    Aikman Beer: ‘I Think You’ll Like It,’ Says Cowboys Icon of New ‘EIGHT’

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17444829_168388359_lowres
    News

    Reality Check! How Far Did Dallas Cowboys Fall In Power Rankings?

    Jan 4, 2022