Cowboys LISTEN: Injury Update, Stopping Cook & Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings will walk onto their home field Sunday night at .500 in the standings, but that's a misleading statistic.

The three losses from the Vikings this year are all by less than seven points, and the team has had four of its six games decided on the final play of the game.

The Vikings are almost always competitive, regardless of opponent, and they play four quarters of football each week.

The Dallas Cowboys have also remained competitive in every game this season - well, at 5-1, something more than “competitive” - but they haven't faced many quarterbacks quite like the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins yet.

Or a running back quite like Dalvin Cook.

Dallas star rookie defender said the Cowboys “can’t let (Cook) breathe one inch,” meaning no gaps can be allowed. Cousins, in the same backfield, has led the Vikes to a top-five offense this season, as they are averaging 414.2 yards per game. He is vibing well with second-year wideout Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, who have combined for eight of the team's 13 receiving touchdowns this season.

The Vikings are also expected to have running back Cook back in the lineup this week. Cook is averaging 91.5 yards per game on the ground, making him a serious threat to the front seven.

And speaking of Week 8 health, the Thursday Cowboys/Vikings practice/injury report:

The Vikings are all about picking your poison, and Cousins does a good job managing and allowing his skill players to be great. The Cowboys can offer a dance and turn Sunday night into a shootout, but that means putting a win at risk, because Cousins’ and his weapons can do it all.

Kind of like rehabbing Dallas QB Dak Prescott and all his weapons.

In order to limit Cousins, applying quick pressure is the key. The Cowboys cannot give Cousins the time to find Thielen or Jefferson, because if given the time, he will be able to connect with either one of them.

Oh, and no breathing room for Dalvin.

