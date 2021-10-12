LISTEN: Should Cowboys Bench Tyler Biadasz for Connor McGovern?

Locked On Cowboys: When will Connor McGovern take over at center?

It's hard to pinpoint a weakness for the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

After narrowly losing their season opener, the Cowboys have been on a roll and their offense has been one of the best units in the league.

However, there is always room for improvement, specifically on the interior offensive line and struggling second-year lineman Tyler Biadasz. The center is ranked 30th out of 35 eligible centers in Pro Football Focus' grades with a 54.8.

Despite being 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Biadasz often fails to maintain a strong base and gets shoved by defensive line into quarterback Dak Prescott's lap. And in last Sunday's blowout win of the New York Giants, his shotgun snaps were inconsistent. On a line oozing Pro Bowl talent, Biadasz is clearly the weak link.

If Biadasz doesn't improve, the team could turn to backup lineman Connor McGovern.

McGovern started the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Zack Martin landed on the COVID-19 list, but has only been used sparingly since. He played well against the Bucs and would likely start on a good number of offensive lines in the league with less depth than the Cowboys.

Last week, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that McGovern has been taking reps at center during practice with satisfying results.

Whether the Cowboys pull the trigger and make a change at center has yet to be seen, but the idea isn't too far-fetched and it could turn a great offense into an excellent one.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool answer listener's Twitter questions and discuss when McGovern will start at center and who the Cowboys should invest more into between CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!