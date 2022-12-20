“As much as we talk about this defense like they’re the second coming ... or some of the great defenses of all time, it’s time we call them out,” McFarland says of Micah's Cowboys.

FRISCO - They are coming out of the Bristol woodwork now, ESPN analysts who want a piece of the once-vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense.

Rex Ryan has called them "soft.'' Booger McFarland is going a step beyond that, calling the Cowboys defense "bad'' and shouting out a prayer to "Sweet Baby Jesus.''

“As much as we talk about this defense like they’re the second coming of my Buccaneer defense, or the Ravens defense, or some of the great defenses of all time, it’s time we call them out,” McFarland said on ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” program ahead of the Week 15 game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. “That defense has been bad.

McFarland continued, referencing Dallas having blown a fat lead to lose in OT on Sunday at Jacksonville.

"Micah Parsons and those guys, we can pat them on the back like they’re really, really good, but they were given a 27-10 lead,'' he said. "I would have prayed to Sweet Baby Jesus, 'Give me a 27-10 lead, it’s game over.'

"This Cowboys team, they blew a 27-10 lead. … They gotta play better.”

On those two points, there is little argument.

Dallas had won four straight prior to being upset by the Jags, and the D had not allowed more than 23 points in any of those four outings. But suddenly, even as Dallas’ defense is seventh in the league in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed, the pass rush is shrinking a bit and injuries are taking a toll as well.

Still, Dallas - which plays host to the Eagles on Christmas Eve - is 10-4 and playoff-bound ... both points worth making in any argument about whether the Cowboys are "bad.''

