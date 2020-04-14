CowboyMaven
President Trump Tabs Dallas Owners Mark Cuban & Jerry Jones for ‘Re-Open America Advisory Board’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - President Donald Trump recently met with all of the major-league sports commissioners to discuss the issue of COVID-19. And on Tuesday he announced another sports-related next step: The formation of a “Re-Open America” advisory committee that will include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“We need to get our sports back,” Trump said in his Tuesday briefing from the White House.

Other names on the committee include NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner  Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the UFC's Dana White, NASCAR's Lesa Kennedy, the WWE's Vince McMahon, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LPGA commissioner Michael Whan, USTA chairman Patrick Galbraith and MLS commissioner Don Garber.

The NBA, NHL and MLB have seen their regular seasons impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, which each league going on "hiatus,'' all led by the NBA, which will be represented on the call by Adam Silver. Baseball's Rob Manfred will also be among the commissioners involved.

But maybe front and center will be NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, as professional football has largely marched on with a "business as usual'' approach in many ways.

The NFL has had to cancel the annual owner meetings, has prohibited teams from using their facilities in the usual extensive way, and has turned its NFL Draft (April 23-25) into a TV event rather than one attended by half-a-million people, as was the original plan in Las Vegas.

NBA leaders have been vocal and optimistic about how sports and entertainment can be key to America's mental health; in short, we need things to do while we're quarantined. The NFL will now surely be heard on the same subject, with a direct pipeline to the White House

Comments (1)
IndyCarTim
IndyCarTim

I actually prefer the draft to be conducted this way. That grand showcase in Vegas would've done nothing but show the new players that ridiculous showmanship is not only allowed in the NFL but encouraged.

