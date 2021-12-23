Micah, Trevon Lead 5 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

Skip to main content
    Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Lead 5 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

    It was a year ago at this time when the Dallas Cowboys had exactly zero players voted into the Pro Bowl. Things change.
    FRISCO - A year ago at this time, the Dallas Cowboys had exactly zero players voted into the Pro Bowl.

    What a difference a year - and a pair of budding superstar defensive players - makes.

    The NFL made its Pro Bowl announcements on Wednesday night, and the 10-4 Cowboys are well-represented, with fan favorites Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons - who were top vote-getters in the public's selection process - also being top choices of players' and coaches voting. (Each segment counts one-third toward the total vote.)

    Said Dallas coach Mike McCarthy in his Wednesday morning presser on the subject of Diggs and Parsons as candidates: “They’re having Pro Bowl seasons. I think their numbers reflect that.”

    The quintet: Trevon Diggs, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons, Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger.

    Smith and Martin are of course Pro Bowl fixtures and likely future Hall of Fame honorees. Anger is a veteran but he is in his first year in Dallas and this marks his first all-star game selection.

    All but Smith were voted in as starters.

    The 2022 Pro Bowl will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on February 6, 2022, and is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and the second-year cornerback Diggs (who leads the NFL with 10 interceptions) and the rookie linebacker Parsons (being recognized as a first-year force in the mold of the legendary Lawrence Taylor) could be just beginning a run not unlike that of Smith (eight Pro Bowls) and Martin (seven).

