    December 12, 2021
    Monster Plays by Gregory, Parsons Give Cowboys Early 18-0 Lead

    Dallas jumps to an 18-0 lead at Washington thanks to defense.
    LANDOVER, Md. - A gigantic play by just-off-IR Randy Gregory pushed the Dallas Cowboys to a fat first-quarter lead at Washington on Sunday. And then another play, even bigger, by fellow pass-rusher Micah Parsons engorged the margin even more.

    The Cowboys took an 11-0 lead after a batted pass by WFT QB Taylor Heinicke was corralled by Gregory for an interception.

    The Cowboys took advantage of that first takeaway on with Dak Prescott’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper over the middle. A WFT penalty allowed the Cowboys to go for and get a 2-point conversion.

    Shortly thereafter - and still in the first quarter - Heinicke was crushed on a strip sack by the rookie Parsons. Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong scooped up the loose ball and recorded a 37-yard defensive TD, giving Dallas an 18-0 lead to close the first quarter.

    Heinicke was knocked from the game on the vicious Parsons sack, which came on a Washington attempt on fourth-and-3 from the Dallas 46-yard line - and was replaced momentarily, though he did return early in the second quarter.

    Washington completed its first pass of the game, but it has been a struggle from there for the WFT offense, as Heinicke is 1 for 7 since then with an interception against a Dallas defense that anticipated being rejuvenated by the return of the edge rusher Gregory ... not to mention the work of Defensive Rookie of the Year leader Parsons, who one minute into the second quarter recorded his second sack of the game.

