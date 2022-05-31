Skip to main content

Ranking NFL 'Triplets': Cowboys Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb Top 10?

It's a ... "thing.'' Every team has got to have its "triplets,'' or at least, that's how the media perceives it.

FRISCO - We never really heard of the concept of "The Triplets'' until Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin joined forces in the 1990's to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a trio of Super Bowl titles.

And, truth be told, we didn't even hear the nickname used until late in their run.

And therefore along comes the "Ranking the NFL Triplets,'' a fun parlor game if nothing more.

And, if you are a Cowboys fan, you hope - both in terms of your team getting respect and in terms of your team having top-notch talent at the skill positions - that Dallas gets a mention here.

And indeed, Dallas comes in at No. 7 in the CBS ranking. To wit, the author writes:

O-Line Chemistry: Cowboys Biggest Remaining Offseason Issue?

The Cowboys' offensive line remains powerful, but training camp will be an integral period for newcomers to make their mark.

By Geoff Magliochetti14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Cowboys Should Sign Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates, Says Analyst

Are the Cowboys in the market to upgrade at the safety position?

By Timm Hamm7 hours ago
7 hours ago
LOOK: Jerry Jones In Monaco; Cowboys Owner at Formula One Grand Prix

As Jerry has famously told us, "I ain't got time for a bad time.''

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago

"I suspect that if we swapped out Elliott for Tony Pollard, who has been more efficient and more explosive than Elliott in each of his three NFL seasons, the Cowboys might rank higher than this. But the Cowboys themselves refuse to cut Elliott's snap share and give Pollard more work, so we can't do that, either. Zeke's backslide, Prescott's injuries, and the open question of how Lamb will do as the unquestioned No. 1 option in this offense knocked Dallas out of the top five (and Tier 1) for the first time in the last few seasons, but the Cowboys did receive votes (from CBS writers and editors) as high as fourth in the league and did not receive any that would have ranked them lower than Tier 2.''

Our response? We're a bit exhausted by the Zeke-vs.-Pollard argument, as we've tried to explain that the Cowboys don't see it as a "versus'' at all. We're also not sure why "Prescott's injuries'' is a headlining issue; he gets banged around as much as the next QB but last year missed only one game due to injury. The "open question about Lamb''? Viable until we see proof that owner Jerry Jones is right about CeeDee being better than the departed Amari Cooper.

But top seven? Dallas will take it ... while hoping the offensive line and the defense can also hold up their ends.

