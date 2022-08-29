'Green Light': Rookie Tyler Smith Injury Update; Cowboys Choose O-Line Starting 5

FRISCO - To some degree, the Dallas Cowboys' "choice'' to solidify the look of their 2022 NFL season-opening offensive line isn't really a "choice'' at all. ... because as long as he's healthy, how is there a better option at left tackle than first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that Smith is “ready to go” and has a “green light'' to return to workouts after missing a brief time with an ankle problem.

Good thing, of course, because after starting left tackle Tyron Smith went down last week with an avulsion fracture of his knee (his hamstring tearing from his bone, and then surgery that the Cowboys hope is not season-ending), who else was it going to be?

The Cowboys haven’t officially named the Fort Worth native and University of Tulsa product as the starter. But there is also no indication that Dallas is making big plans to acquire a big name to play the spot. That's not to say ...

1) That another tackle couldn't be added this week, but that would be fueled by the idea of a vet backup being needed so Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko aren't thrown to the wolves in Week 1 against the Bucs.

2) That after Week 1, maybe especially if things go poorly, Dallas won't pursue a vested veteran at that time.

So, right now inside The Star, the O-line prepping to start against Tampa Bay looks like this: Left tackle Tyler Smith, left guard Connor McGovern, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele. ... again, with backup help at tackle maybe on the way.

The Cowboys have repeatedly talked of Tyler Smith as "our future at left tackle.'' At The Star today? That future is now.

