Skip to main content

'Green Light': Rookie Tyler Smith Injury Update; Cowboys Choose O-Line Starting 5

The Cowboys have repeatedly talked of Tyler Smith as "our future at left tackle.'' At The Star today? That future is now.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - To some degree, the Dallas Cowboys' "choice'' to solidify the look of their 2022 NFL season-opening offensive line isn't really a "choice'' at all. ... because as long as he's healthy, how is there a better option at left tackle than first-round pick Tyler Smith.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that Smith is “ready to go” and has a “green light'' to return to workouts after missing a brief time with an ankle problem.

Good thing, of course, because after starting left tackle Tyron Smith went down last week with an avulsion fracture of his knee (his hamstring tearing from his bone, and then surgery that the Cowboys hope is not season-ending), who else was it going to be?

The Cowboys haven’t officially named the Fort Worth native and University of Tulsa product as the starter. But there is also no indication that Dallas is making big plans to acquire a big name to play the spot. That's not to say ...

1) That another tackle couldn't be added this week, but that would be fueled by the idea of a vet backup being needed so Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko aren't thrown to the wolves in Week 1 against the Bucs.

2) That after Week 1, maybe especially if things go poorly, Dallas won't pursue a vested veteran at that time.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Cowboys - Dak 49ers Final Play
Play

49ers Hangover? Cowboys Dak Prescott: 'I Still Think About It'

Despite Tom Brady and the Bucs in front of them, Dallas is still looking back at what went wrong last January against San Francisco.

By Richie Whitt
64232B7C-2316-49C9-8022-348D92F4D668
Play

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' Spot in NFL Top 100 Revealed

The league released the final installment of its list of Top 100 Players of 2022 Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
dinucci zeke
Play

Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: QB Ben DiNucci, WR TJ Vasher Among Cuts To Dallas ‘Final' 53-Man Roster

It's going to take 53 guys to contend. And that process - of determining the "final'' 53-man roster (that isn't really "final'') is now underway.

By Mike Fisher

So, right now inside The Star, the O-line prepping to start against Tampa Bay looks like this: Left tackle Tyler Smith, left guard Connor McGovern, center Tyler Biadasz, right guard Zack Martin and right tackle Terence Steele. ... again, with backup help at tackle maybe on the way.

The Cowboys have repeatedly talked of Tyler Smith as "our future at left tackle.'' At The Star today? That future is now.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Cowboys - Dak 49ers Final Play
News

49ers Hangover? Cowboys Dak Prescott: 'I Still Think About It'

By Richie Whitt
64232B7C-2316-49C9-8022-348D92F4D668
News

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons' Spot in NFL Top 100 Revealed

By Zach Dimmitt
dinucci zeke
News

Cowboys Cutdown Tracker: QB Ben DiNucci, WR TJ Vasher Among Cuts To Dallas ‘Final' 53-Man Roster

By Mike Fisher
71C1B89F-94DB-4ECC-89E5-0C11AFA05EE5
News

Peyton Place: Rookie TE Hendershot Becomes Cowboys Latest Preseason 'Legend'

By Geoff Magliochetti
thompson tolbert
News

Cowboys LOOK: 'What a Blessing!' Dallas Rookie Jalen Tolbert Jersey Exchange with Texas Rangers Pal

By Matthew Postins
4 qbs red
News

Cowboys Last Call: Ben DiNucci Cut; Which Dak Prescott Backup Makes 53-Man Roster?

By Geoff Magliochetti
4B9D09EC-6F75-41C3-BFA2-B00FE8080B70
News

Dallas Cowboys Final 53-Man Roster Projection: No Kicker, Too Many WRs?

By Mike Fisher
CC8C4563-13FF-4F70-BA5A-4DD6A7149C9C
News

Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?

By Mike Fisher