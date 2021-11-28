Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn To USC? Nope, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Gets Job

    A rumor is connecting Quinn to a job vacancy at ... USC? But more sensibly, Lincoln Riley is the guy.
    FRISCO - There are those in Cowboys Nation who are concerned that after this season Dallas will lose valued defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has been here for just one year while supervising a complete turnaround on that side of the ball.

    But a rumor i connecting Quinn to a job vacancy at ... USC?

    Turns out there wasn't much to it, as on Sunday it is Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley who is making the move west.

    Pac-12 reporter Jon Wilner was suggesting that Quinn was being considered as a potential candidate for the USC job. Part of the reasoning: Quinn has coaching-tree ties to Pete Carroll, the former Trojans boss coaching tree.

    Quinn has championship experience working with Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks and then as a Super Bowl head with the Atlanta Falcons.

    Wilner also mentioned Quinn’s “West Coast experience” and his “temperament.”

    The USC Trojans have been trying to find their permanent replacement at head coach for Clay Helton. The rumor mill has suggested that in addition to college coaches wanting the gig, a number of NFL coaches might be expected to be interested as well..

    But was there any real evidence of a connection here with Quinn? 

    One of his favorite sayings is mentioning, “Being where your feet are'' - a reminder to stay in the moment. Given that he’s been an NFL coach for most of the last 22 years - Quinn, 51, coached briefly at the University of Florida in 2011-12 but beyond that was last a "college guy'' as an assistant at Hofstra in 2000 - logic might suggest that Quinn views himself as “an NFL guy.” ...

    And that his "feet are'' in the NFL.

    And now Lincoln Riley's feet are about to land at USC.

