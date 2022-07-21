Skip to main content

Cowboys Nemesis Kyler Murray Signs Monster Cardinals Contract

Murray is the "leader of this franchise," Kingsbury said.
FRISCO - A Dallas Cowboys nemesis - and an AT&T Stadium legend - is a newly wealthy star.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is being locked up with a contract extension that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

And DFW football fans get it, as Murray - from his days at Allen High School to college and to a 2-0 record against the Cowboys in Arlington - has an overall 9-0 mark in the building.

"I'm praying (it gets done) before training camp," Cards coach Kliff Kingsbury said recently, and indeed, as first reported by NFL.com, an agreement has been reached.

How big? How much? PPF recently wrote:

Contract Projection - Six years, $280 million ($46.67 million per year), $155 million total guaranteed.

We’ll see when the numbers roll it. But they’ll be big.

Meanwhile, in the NFC West, where Murray resides and where the defending Super Bowl champs rule, there is another important collection of numbers of interest - the flip side of 9-0.

That would be “1-5.”

That is Murray’s record in head-to-head battles with the Rams, a record that includes a playoff pounding last year of such epic proportions that many Cards observers wondered if Colt McCoy should’ve entered the game.

But that’s not the view from Kingsbury on Murray, who was set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up for 2023. … But who will now be paid on on par with the best QBs in the NFL.

Murray is the "leader of this franchise," Kingsbury said.

“We're about to make him, I'm sure, the highest-paid player in this franchise's history and so he understands what comes with that. The guys know what he can be at his best.”

And DFW fans know it, too.

