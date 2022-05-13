Skip to main content

WATCH: Cowboys vs. Stephen A. Smith - NFL Schedule Release 'Revenge'

Jerry Jones' (fictional) foray into filmmaking took aim at one of the most prominent menaces in recent Cowboys memory.

Most wins and losses bestowed on the day of the NFL's schedule release are hypothetical and symbolic at best. The Dallas Cowboys, however, managed to score a satirical triumph against one of their most prominent enemies.

With teams going increasingly over-the-top in unveiling their coming ledgers (the Los Angeles Chargers notably introduced theirs via anime short), the Cowboys appeared to be keeping things simple, if not generous: when the de facto embargo on the official schedule release lifted at 7 p.m. CT, the Cowboys' accounts featured a shadowed figure smoking a cigar while music reminiscent of a slasher film played menacingly. 

The figure soon revealed himself to be ESPN personality, analyst, and notorious Cowboys critic Stephen A. Smith, who launched into one of his trademark verbal assaults against America's Team.

"I'm looking at this 2022 season schedule right here. Y'all in trouble!" a cackling Smith declares. He admits that the Cowboys could once again win the NFC East but quickly declares that they'll have no shot against the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, who will respectively face Dallas on Oct. 9 and Nov. 13. 

Smith's rant is interrupted by Cowboy staffers, who declare they have what they need. The "First Take" host is disappointed but departs. 

The video, however, is shown to be an elaborate set-up by Jerry Jones himself. Dallas' owner turns down a meeting with linebacker Micah Parsons to edit Smith's comments into a "Jerry Jones Film", where Smith's barbs are edited into compliments supportive of a Cowboys Super Bowl run. Smith, having returned to his home in New York, can only seethe as he watches himself board the Dallas hype train. 

Smith's "declared"  Super Bowl run is set to begin on Sept. 11, when the Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington. 

