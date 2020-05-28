Scouts Rank NFC East Cornerbacks: Cowboys No. 2 With A Bullet?

“Even when Jones was there the corners didn’t make a ton of plays, but they’re solid guys,” said a former NFC scout of the Dallas Cowboys' DBs. “Maybe the change in scheme (with Mike McCarthy the new head coach and Mike Nolan the defensive coordinator) helps.”

Indeed, that is part of the idea in Dallas, where Byron Jones is gone and rookie Trevon Diggs is coming and in the SI.com EagleMaven position-group-by-position-group series examining the entire NFC East ... With the help of NFL scouts. The NFC East Examination continues here as John McMullen writes:

"The Cowboys lost their best corner to big money in free agency when Byron Jones signed with Miami but still have solid starters outside in Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown with Jourdan Lewis as the slot CB. ... The potential big move was getting Trevon Diggs, the brother of star Buffalo WR Stefon Diggs, in the second round of the draft. Diggs has the length to be a really effective modern CB but like most rookies may be set back by the first virtual offseason.''

In total, the scouts put the Dallas corners at No. 2 in the division.

