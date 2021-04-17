Sean Payton To Coach In Dallas (In A Movie)

Some have made fun of the idea of the hefty James portraying Payton, at which point we must remind - just as we remind Cowboys fans who which that somehow Payton had never left Dallas: It's just a movie.

FRISCO - It is a Cowboys fan’s dream: Sean Payton is coming back to Dallas to coach the “Home Team.”

Unfortunately - and with no disrespect intended toward the Cowboys' actual coach, Mike McCarthy - it's just a movie.

Comic actor Kevin James is set to portray New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in a Netfilx movie based on the real story of Payton serving his "Bountygate'' suspension in 2012 by coaching his son's sixth-grade football team.

That sixth-grade football team played in the DFW area, a "home'' city for the Payton family from Sean's days as a Cowboys assistant coach.

Writes Peter King in his morning column: “The plotline begins in 2012, when Payton is suspended for the season by commissioner Roger Goodell for the Saints’ bounty scandal, which gives Payton the chance to re-assess his life and put it in some perspective. As part of his new life, Payton becomes the offensive coach for his son Connor’s sixth-grade football team, the Warriors, in the Dallas area. (Thus, the “Home Team” title of the flick.)”

"Bountygate'' was all about the NFL discovering that there was a bounty program in place for Saints players to be paid for injuring opponents. There is probably therefore another movie that could be made painting Payton as a villain. That won't be happening here; The film is being produced by Happy Madison Productions, which is owned by Adam Sandler, who has a long relationship with James.

Some have made fun of the idea of the hefty James portraying Payton, at which point we must remind - just as we remind Cowboys fans who which that somehow Payton had never left Dallas: It's just a movie.

