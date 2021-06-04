Cowboys Should 'Break The Bank' To Sign All-Pro DT Geno Atkins

After 11 seasons in Cincinnati, can the Cowboys sign this former captain?

The Cowboys have their 90 man training camp roster set, right? Not so fast. The club has taken a look at former Bengals captain and DT Geno Atkins.

Atkins was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round in 2010. He quickly established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the game making his first of eight Pro Bowls in just his second year.

The 33-year-old was more of an afterthought for the Bengals in 2020, however, playing in just eight games. He suffered a shoulder injury prior to the start of the season, and it clearly limited his effectiveness.

READ MORE: Happy Tyron Smith News For The Cowboys?

It's the end of an era in Cincinnati, but can it be the beginning of something special in Dallas?

Atkins has a checkup with Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper in a few weeks and is expected to be cleared from a torn rotator cuff by July 1.

Atkins could certainly help shore up the Cowboys' run defense, which last season ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed (2,541) and 26th in rushing touchdowns allowed (20).

READ MORE: Cowboys Truths About Tyron's Surgery & Jaylon's Role: The Stunning Results

The Cowboys have the cap space ($8.9M) to sign Atkins, who made $11M last season in Cincinnati but should be expected to sign for considerably less.

And from a leadership standpoint? His resume demands respect. So much so that other teams are interested in his services too. Other teams being linked to signing Atkins are Jacksonville, Seattle, and Minnesota.

We've discussed possible free-agent targets the Cowboys should consider before. But this is a move that should be strongly considered, even if it's 'breaks the bank.'