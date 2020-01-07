CowboyMaven
Showtime! Cowboys Announce Mike McCarthy Press Conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday at The Star

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have officially named Mike McCarthy as their new head coach. ... and at 3 p.m. Wednesday here at The Star, the Jones family will start the parade with McCarthy's introductory press conference.

It will be a "celebration'' because that's how the Cowboys do things, and maybe that's OK. McCarthy, the former long-time Green Bay coach who won a Super Bowl with the Packers and registered a 7-3 head-to-head record against the Cowboys - including a pair of playoff victories - will meet the press as he begins a term as the ninth coach in Dallas history, following Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, Chan Gailey, Dave Campo, Bill Parcells, Wade Phillips and the now-departed Jason Garrett.

McCarthy, 56, interviewed for the job last weekend as the Cowboys announced that they would not seek a contract extension with Garrett, their head coach for a decade.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-18 and compiled a 125-77-2 record with nine playoff appearances, including eight straight from 2009-16. Only three other coaches in NFL history, including Cowboys legend Tom Landry, accomplished that feat. The Packers also went to four NFC Championship games during the 13 seasons in Green Bay for McCarthy, who was dismissed a year and sat out the 2019 season.

At the presser, owner Jerry Jones will obviously praise McCarthy but will do the same for Garrett, too, echoing what he said in a weekend release.

“Jason Garrett’s legacy with the Dallas Cowboys,'' Jones said, "will always be that of someone who strived for greatness every day that he walked through the door, and as someone who instilled the virtues of enthusiasm, hard work and appreciation for the profession in all of the men who played with him and for him.''

ro mcc
by Rolando21897

Wednesday at 3 p.m. marks the beginning of what Cowboys Nation hopes is a well-deserved appreciation of Mike McCarthy.

