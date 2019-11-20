Cowboy
SI.com NFL Power Ranking Showdown: What the Experts Say About Cowboys and Patriots

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - As always, we remind Cowboys Nation that "NFL Power Rankings'' are for entertainment purposes only - though Sports Illustrated's rankings are delivered with more gravitas than the rest. ... and, when the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots are tied together, more readership than the rest, probably, too.

The Dallas Cowboys were an offensive juggernaut in the 35-27 win at Detroit in a noon game, then jumped on the plane ride home, many of us onboard watching the Patriots in the late-afternoon game flaunt their defensive dominance in a 17-10 win at Philadelphia.

For New England, the Patriots can't go any higher than they already are, as they've spend a great deal of 2019 atop the SI.com ratings. For Dallas?

Let's read up:

9. DALLAS COWBOYS (6-4)

Previous rank: 11
Points in poll: 187
Highest-place vote: 9 (5 voters)
Lowest-place vote: 11 (2 voters)
Last week’s result: Beat Detroit, 35-27
This week: at New England

Despite a quiet night rushing the ball, Dak ripped up the Lions secondary for 444 yards on 29-of-46 passing and three touchdowns. Michael Gallup (nine catches, 148 yards) and Randall Cobb (four catches, 115 yards) showed there’s plenty of depth to one of the best offenses in the league.

The esteemed panel of voters vaulted the Cowboys up the ladder ... a bit nearer the Patriots, who on Sunday play host to Dallas. And what does the panel think of the Pats' work last week?

T-1. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-1)

Previous rank: 1
Points in poll: 246
Highest-place vote: 1 (1 voter)
Lowest-place vote: 3 (3 voters)
Last week’s result: Beat Philadelphia, 17-10
This week: vs. Dallas

More of the same from the defending champs as Brady threw 15 incompletions in the first half but got just enough out of a sputtering offense. Props to the defense once again for their three quarters of shutdown play, and a tip of the cap to punter/kickoff man Jake Bailey, who pinned the Eagles inside their own 15 on five of his eight punts.

Now, who else hovers near the Patriots (well, actually, tied with the Patriots) and Cowboys in the SI.com NFL rankings? Click here for the goods.

