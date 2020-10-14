SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - Hope remains for the Dallas Cowboys to make the NFL playoffs. 

There are 11 remaining games in the season ... Plenty of time for the Cowboys to turn it around. The NFC East's atrocious combined record of 4-15-1 means that Dallas still has a solid chance at taking the division crown with a shot at a postseason run. Seven wins might be enough to win the division.

THE BAD NEWS: The Cowboys continue to plummet from No. 19 to No. 25 in this week's Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings. As The MMQB gang writes:

"Andy Dalton has always struggled in muddy pockets, and losing both starting tackles means he’ll be playing from a lot of muddy pockets (the Giants, mind you, might have the meekest edge rushers in football). They’re in the right division, and once Leighton Vander Esch returns perhaps the defense goes from bottom-five all-time to regular ol’ bottom-five this season. Either way, it’s difficult to project the Andy Dalton Cowboys as anything other than a bottom-third-of-the-league team."

WAIT A MINUTE: Did I read that correctly? The power rankings have the Philadelphia Eagles 10 spots ahead of the Cowboys at No. 15?! After a 38-29 loss at Pittsburgh?! The Eagles (1-3-1) are a half-game behind the Cowboys but 10 spots in the power rankings seems a bit excessive, even if they are on the "verge of clicking."

SI's reasoning:

"Whatever was wrong with Carson Wentz the first three games of the season, it’s not wrong anymore. He was fantastic in a losing effort in Pittsburgh—of his two interceptions one was a Hail Mary and the other was due to a blatant defensive penalty, he made a number of mind-blowing throws and worked magic to buy time late in the down, and he was within inches of completing two of the season’s best throws.''

Veteran Andy Dalton, who turned out to be a great investment, takes over at quarterback this week. With offensive weapons Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup rolling... will the Cowboys offense be enough to overcome its defense? 

Next up, Monday Night Football! The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT. ... with the hopes of climbing in the rankings, and more importantly, the standings.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Injury? 'Nothing'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: What's Changed By Dak Prescott Injury? 'Nothing,' Says Jerry Jones

Mike Fisher

Could COVID Cause Dallas To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Could COVID Cause Dallas And DFW - Home Of The Cowboys - To House NFL Playoffs Bubble?

Mike Fisher

Jerry: Dak Injury Doesn’t Change Cowboys' Super Goals

Jerry Jones Says Dak Prescott's Devastating Injury Doesn’t Change The Dallas Cowboys' Super Goals

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Lift DiNucci to Backup QB, Will Add Garrett Gilbert

.In the wake of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, the Dallas Cowboys are adding a third quarterback to the roster to play behind Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci - and its Texas native Garrett Gilbert

Mike Fisher

Candid Cowboys: Teammates Talk Dak & More

Cowboys players were understandingly distraught and forthcoming about Prescott, his replacement Andy Dalton, defensive improvements and the game-winning field goal.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Contracts: Injured 'Dak Is Our Future'

Dallas Cowboys Contracts: Injured 'Dak Prescott Is Our Future' - And That Promise Is All He Is Owed

Mike Fisher

Source: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (Knee) Likely Out For Year

A Source Tells CowboysSI.com That Dallas Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (Knee) Is Likely Out For Year

Mike Fisher

Dak To Dalton: What's Next For Cowboys?

Dak To Dalton: What's Next For The Dallas Cowboys On The Field, Off The Field And At The Negotiating Table?

Mike Fisher

Dak Surgery Successful; Cowboys QB Out Of Hospital Today

Dak Prescott Ankle Surgery Successful; Dallas Cowboys QB Out Of Hospital Today

Mike Fisher

Cowboys’ Jerry: ‘We’re All Heartbroken For Dak’

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Issues Statement on Prescott’s Season-Ending Surgery: ‘We’re All Heartbroken For Dak’

Mike Fisher