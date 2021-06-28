SI Top 200 Fantasy Players: Which Cowboys Make the List?

The Dallas Cowboys expect the offense to be one of the best in the league. Will they translate into fantasy success for players?

The Dallas Cowboys hope to enter the 2021 season at full strength and with high expectations. This is good news for fantasy football team owners.

Michael Fabiano of Sports Illustrated put together a ranking of 200 players for a 12-team, PPR format. As expected, Dallas is well-represented with seven players on the list.

3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB3, DAL / Age: 26 / FA: 2027

In 2020, Elliott finished with 949 rushing yards and six touchdowns in what was considered a down year. This is a running back that has eclipsed 1,300 yards three times, led the league in rushing twice, and led the league in carries twice. It is no surprise to see Elliott ranked in the top three and this should be the case with any league format. Owners with a top pick in their draft should still rely on Elliott as a star RB1.

33. Amari Cooper, WR13, DAL / Age: 27 / FA: 2025

Cooper has logged over 1,100 yards in each of his two full seasons with the Cowboys. Last season, he totaled a career-high 92 catches and solidified himself as the No. 1 receiver in Dallas. There are other weapons in this offense but Cooper is still the main weapon for the Cowboys and should be the first receiver on the team drafted in any format.

37. CeeDee Lamb, WR15, DAL / Age: 22 / FA: 2025

Right behind Cooper is their first-round pick from a year ago. Lamb put up big numbers as a rookie but finished with eight drops. This was his biggest problem but Lamb displayed great speed, athleticism, and strong route running. Lamb totaled 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He can be taken plugged in as a WR2 for fantasy teams.

63. Dak Prescott, QB4, DAL / Age: 28 / FA: 2025

Prescott is coming off an injury but this did not impact his ranking. He is one of the highest-rated quarterbacks on the list. Only Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are ranked above Prescott at the position. Before suffering his season-ending ankle injury last season, Prescott was lighting it up through the air and there is every reason to believe he will continue that this year. Every fantasy owner has their own strategy on where to grab a quarterback but Prescott will be one of the first ones taken regardless.

127. Michael Gallup, WR54, DAL / Age: 25 / FA: 2022

Gallup is an important piece to this offense that really helps it take that next step. As the third option last season, Gallup totaled 843 yards and five touchdowns. Because of the potential of this passing attack, Gallup is worth a roster spot and could be used once the bye weeks start rolling in.

129. Tony Pollard, RB47, DAL / Age: 24 / FA: 2023

Pollard has been consistent during his first two years in the league but has not been given a huge opportunity behind Elliott. In year three, the Cowboys could look to implement Pollard more within the offense which makes this one of the more intriguing handcuffs in a draft. If you are able to draft Elliott early, it would be wise to take a chance in the later rounds on Pollard or be quick to grab him on the waiver wire.

176. Blake Jarwin, TE19, DAL / Age: 27 / FA: 2024

Jarwin played just 25 snaps and caught just one pass before suffering a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Cowboys feel good about Jarwin moving forward and this was confirmed when they signed him to a four-year, $22 million contract extension in March 2020. Jarwin will survive off potential here but as a fantasy player, the Cowboy tight end will have to show something consistent on the field to be relied on.

