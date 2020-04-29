Source: Cowboys Adding Vet DB Worley from Raiders

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of a revamped cornerbacks room following the free agency departure of Byron Jones occurred in a public way over the weekend with two key pickups in the NFL Draft.

But Dallas also “kicked the tires” on the idea of signing a veteran free agent. Bengals ex Dre Kirkpatrick was discussed, but it’s Raiders ex Daryl Worley who has agreed to signing with Dallas via a one-year deal, a source tells me.

Worley, 25, a 2016 third-round pick out of West Virginia who on Tuesday tweeted an “America’s Team” tease, spent his first two seasons with Carolina. In 2018, Worley signed with the Raiders, and the 6-1, 215-pounder has started there for the last two seasons.

In free agency, after Jones’ departure to the Dolphins, the Cowboys signed Maurice Canady (Jets) and Saivion Smith (XFL). The Cowboys then loaded up at corner in this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round and Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II in the fourth.

Despite the roster presence of vets Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, some Cowboys officials are privately projecting Diggs as a starter. And personnel boss Will McClay openly calls Robinson his “pet cat” of the draft. (Somebody in this bunch could end up helping out at safety.)

Worley was a reclamation project for the Raiders as he joined them after being released by Philadelphia following an arrest for a behavioral incident. He earned $3 million last season.