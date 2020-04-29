CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Source: Cowboys Adding Vet DB Worley from Raiders

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of a revamped cornerbacks room following the free agency departure of Byron Jones occurred in a public way over the weekend with two key pickups in the NFL Draft.

But Dallas also “kicked the tires” on the idea of signing a veteran free agent. Bengals ex Dre Kirkpatrick was discussed, but it’s Raiders ex Daryl Worley who has agreed to signing with Dallas via a one-year deal, a source tells me.

Worley, 25, a 2016 third-round pick out of West Virginia who on Tuesday tweeted an “America’s Team” tease, spent his first two seasons with Carolina. In 2018, Worley signed with the Raiders, and the 6-1, 215-pounder has started there for the last two seasons.

In free agency, after Jones’ departure to the Dolphins, the Cowboys signed Maurice Canady (Jets) and Saivion Smith (XFL). The Cowboys then loaded up at corner in this year’s NFL Draft by selecting Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs in the second round and Tulsa CB Reggie Robinson II in the fourth.

Despite the roster presence of vets Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown, some Cowboys officials are privately projecting Diggs as a starter. And personnel boss Will McClay openly calls Robinson his “pet cat” of the draft. (Somebody in this bunch could end up helping out at safety.)

Worley was a reclamation project for the Raiders as he joined them after being released by Philadelphia following an arrest for a behavioral incident. He earned $3 million last season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Tracker: Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

NFL Draft Tracker: Meet UDFA Pass-Rusher Azur Kamara of Kansas - From African Refugee to Dallas - As Cowboys Sign 15 UDFAs - Including 2 TCU RBs

Mike Fisher

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cowboys NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - And The 'Virtual' MVP

The Dallas Cowboys Allow Us A Glimpse Of Their NFL Draft Behind the Scenes - The 'Button-Pushers,' The 'Area GMs' And The 'Virtual' MVP, Will McClay

Mike Fisher

From Mexico, Isaac Alarcon will join the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are getting a literal large addition to their roster as apart of the International Player Pathway Program

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Big 3: How Amari, Gallup & Lamb Compare to NFL Best

The Dallas Cowboys Have Assembled A Big 3 Receiving Corps. Here's How Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Rookie CeeDee Lamb Compare To The Best in the NFL

Richie Whitt

NFL 'What-If' Schedules Could Delay or Condense Season, Postpone Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys Have Already Suggested To Us That We May Not Have Training Camp In Oxnard. And Now This: NFL Contingency Schedules Could Shrink the 2020 Season and Postpone The Super Bowl

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Assign Rookie Numbers: QB DiNucci is No. 1; CeeDee for 88?

Cowboys Issue Jersey Numbers to 2020 NFL Draft Class - With CeeDee Lamb's Big Decision To Come, and with the Kid QB Taking No. 1

Mike Fisher

Gallimore Pick Means Re-Loaded Cowboys Lose Covington To Broncos

The Re-Loaded Dallas Cowboys D-Line Loses Christian Covington To the Broncos

Mike Fisher

Cowboys NFL Draft: Inside The Top 10 Steals, Sleepers, Shocks & Stories

'Jerry Jones and Moby Dick'? We Take You Inside The Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft and The Top 10 Steals, Sleepers, Shockers And Storylines

Mike Fisher

by

jda8600

Dallas Cowboys Draft Grades: The Professor Hands Out Straight 'A's

In grading the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft, there's no question is was one of the best in the NFL ... Let's hand out some 'A's

Matthew Postins

Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Dead at 31

Jace Prescott, 31-Year-Old Brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak, is Dead

Mike Fisher

by

JQGoCowboys*