Source: Cowboys DT Trysten Hill (Knee) Likely Out For Year

FRISCO - The concept of football as "a game as attrition'' is being re-defined by the Dallas Cowboys, who in the just the course of the last few days have lost four starters to season-ending injuries, the latest being defensive tackle Trysten Hill.

A source tells CowboysSI.com that the team believes Hill, last year's top draft pick as a second-rounder, sustained a torn ACL in Sunday's 37-34 win over the New York Giants at AT & T Stadium and will be out for the season.

The team continues to do testing on Hill to double-check that prognisis.

Hill would join - in just the last few days - a trio of Dallas offensive starters who have undergone season-ending surgery. That list is highlighted of course by QB Dak Prescott, who left the game in the second half Sunday after a gruesome dislocation of his right ankle. Prescott underwent surgery immediately and is scheduled to be released from the hospital on Monday and then to begin a six-month rehab.

Last week, both of Prescott's offensive tackles, All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, and right tackle La'el Collins, decided on surgeries that will end their campaigns. Collins has not played all year due to a hip problem that created a need for surgery; Smith has a neck problem that requires a procedure as well.

The Cowboys' Sunday win puts them at 2-3 and in first place in an NFC East that is there for the taking. But it might not just be the best team that wins it; in a division and a league plagued by injuries, it might be the last team standing.