Cowboys Lineman Refuses to Report’ to Ravens

A source tells CowboysSI.com that Knight is “refusing to report” due to personal reasons

FRISCO - Brandon Knight, a third-year offensive lineman out of Indiana, was a deep backup for the Dallas Cowboys who on Saturday was put on waivers. He was claimed by the Baltimore Ravens this week.

But a source told CowboysSI.com that Knight is “refusing to report.” And on Wednesday, Baltimore has confirmed that Knight will not be joining the team.

According to head coach John Harbaugh, Knight’s decision is based on personal reasons.

The Ravens have made another move instead, adding James Carpenter, a veteran free agent guard who last played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2019-20 and who has recorded 121 career starts in the NFL.

Baltimore is trying to fill a void created by the injury loss of Ronnie Stanley. Knight was to help provide tackle depth for the Ravens.

Knight came to Dallas in 2019 when he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie. The then-coaching staff thought highly of his toughness, and he played a role for the injury-riddled Cowboys in 2020, making nine starts at left tackle in place of Tyron Smith.

But this year, the ascent of Terence Steele, along with the health of Smith and this week’s return of La’el Collins, rendered Knight expendable for the 5-1 Cowboys, who lead the NFC East by three games as Smith recovers from an ankle issue and as Collins rejoins the program after serving a five-game NFL suspension.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports from Inside The Star!