Source: RB Tony Pollard is 'Game-Time Decision' for Cowboys at Bears

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard missed the Tuesday and Wednesday practices here at The Star with an ankle injury that a source tells CowboysSI.com renders him a "game-time decision'' for Thursday night's road game at the Chicago Bears.

Pollard, the rookie running back who works behind star Ezekiel Elliott, did practice on Monday so the thought it the injury was sustained during workouts.

Pollard, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, has 58 carries for 264 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 12 receptions for 90 yards and another TD. At one point, during Elliott's contract holdout, Pollard was performing well enough during the NFL preseason to prompt owner Jerry Jones' infamous "Zeke Who?'' comment.

The Cowboys have a trio of other injury concerns, all on defense, where starters Antwaun Woods (knee), Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and Jeff Heath (shoulders) are not expected to play for the Cowboys, who are 6-6 but still in first place in the NFC East.

But the Pollard issue looms large, too, as fullback Jamize Olawale is the only other back on the roster behind Elliott.