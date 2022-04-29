With this sort of monster move, Dallas would check off one of its biggest needs in the draft

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken some hits at the wide receiver position for the past year, and armed right now with the No 24 pick in tonight's NFL Draft first round, they have their eyes on a move up, a source tells CowboysSI.com, for USC wide receiver.

"(The Cowboys) love him,'' an NFL source tells us.



But ... there's a problem.

The source adds: "But so does every other team.''

Among those teams are, obviously, loads of clubs who select ahead of Dallas. Among those? Look at the Falcons at the No. 8 slot. Look at Washington at No. 11. Look at a lot of places ahead of No. 24.

London, who turns 21 this July, is a three-year prospect who registered 2,153 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns for the Trojans since 2019.

The selection of London - almost certainly only a Cowboy as a result of a blockbuster trade - would enable the Cowboys to begin restoring their wide receiving corps. Dallas has lost talent at the position with the trade of Amari Cooper and the free agency defection of Ced Wilson.

In place in Dallas is still CeeDee Lamb, but Michael Gallup is rehabbing from knee surgery.

With the addition of London, the team could, along with the signing of Steelers ex James Washington, view its wide receivers room as being full.

With this sort of monster move - which is something the Cowboys are attempting, at some level - Dallas would check off one of its biggest needs in the draft and would then look to add an offensive lineman later. ... but it would have to be much later, because a trade up for the "loved'' London would cost Dallas its second-round pick and maybe more.