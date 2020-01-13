CowboyMaven
‘Stars Were Aligned’: What Cowboys icons Jimmy and Jerry Are Saying About Hall of Fame Honor

Mike Fisher

FRISCO -Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their five years together in Dallas. But now their busts will do just that, for eternity, in Canton.

Coach Johnson's learned of his coming honor on live TV on FOX on Sunday night. His reaction to selection for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

"The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches that have worked for me, all the great players they have played for me, they're the reason I'm here," a teary-eyed Johnson said during the broadcast. "This is so special to me because when you've put in the work that we put in it's nice to know people appreciate it."

It’s special to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, too, himself a Hall-of-Famer who of course, along with Johnson, built the 1990’s Cowboys into The Team of the Decade.

"We're so happy that the Hall of Fame has recognized Jimmy Johnson for what he is: a great coach,” Jones said in a statement. “ To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys.' And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say congratulations Jimmy. We're proud of you."

The pairing of Jerry and Jimmy led the Cowboys to Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993, and the roster they built as "co-architects'' (for one couldn't have done it without the other) went on to win the title in 1995 under head coach Barry Switzer. Johnson left the Cowboys following the 1993 season and finished 44-36 as the team's head coach from 1989 to '93 after taking over for Cowboys legend Tom Landry.

There is more Cowboys reaction to come, and more storylines, too. But for now? Jerry and Jimmy are back together again - or, at least, their busts will be.

