SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

Steelers 24, Cowboys 19 - Dallas Jumps To No. 3 Pick In NFL Draft

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys on Sunday achieved the best of multiple worlds in their 24-19 loss in NFL Week 9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers - unless one was counting on these undermanned Cowboys to truly contend for league dominance.

The loss brings with it the "plus'' of effort; that was definitely present against the 8-0 Steelers. And it also brings with it, at this early stage, an elevation to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Oh, it's early, and so much can happen between now and then. But what unfolded Sunday is meaningful. The Cowboys losing to the 14-point-favored Steelers is not shameful. And it sends Dallas to 2-7.

The Giants beat Washington, causing those two clubs to be two-win teams. And Dallas' strength-of-schedule gives the Cowboys the edge over New York ... and thus, the No. 3 spot in the NFL Draft.

The winless Jets continue to hold the top spot. A one-win team in  Jacksonville is in the No. 2 slot.

There are more games to be won (or lost). But for fans in favor of tanking in order to better Dallas' draft position, that end-of-tunnel light shines a bit brighter, especially because the Cowboys put up a valiant fight here in defeat.

By the way, what does Cowboys owner Jerry Jones think of "tanking''?

“I think it makes you see more young players - maybe should be doing it anyway, candidly in regard to that definition of tanking. You maybe should be playing in football, you maybe should be playing those players out there anyway,” Jones said.

This is what I've labeled call "organic tanking.'' No, you don't "lose on purpose.'' But "it makes you see more young players,'' as Jerry says? Yes. As the season wears on, talented veterans with aches and pains (which they all have) start giving up snaps to prospects.

The prospects play hard. And lose.

That's what happened here Sunday. A good game.

And in the big picture, a good loss.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Halftime: 'Wacky' Cowboys 13, Bewildered Steelers 9

Halftime Score: 'Wacky' Dallas Cowboys 13, Bewildered Pittsburgh Steelers 9

Mike Fisher

BREAKING: Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott is ACTIVE For Steelers

Zeke Watch: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is ACTIVE For Sunday's Visit From The Steelers

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 1st & 10: Are Steelers a ‘Rival'?

A Cowboys-Steelers history lesson and game preview ... Is this a 'rivalry' or an 'event'?

Matthew Postins

GAMEDAY: Do the Dallas Cowboys Stand A Chance vs. Pittsburgh Steelers?

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game preview, with scoop on Ezekiel Elliott and the QB starter

BriAmaranthus

Ravens Move Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant to Roster

The Baltimore Ravens Are Moving Dallas Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant to The Roster

Mike Fisher

'Punter With Swagger' Gets Cowboys Tryout

Remember Marquette King, the 'Punter With Swagger'? The Dallas Cowboys Do, And They've Given Him A Workout

Mike Fisher

How Close Was Steelers' T.J. Watt To Joining Cowboys?

Cowboys Vs. Steelers: Dallas Still Bemoans Not Drafting T.J. Watt

Mike Fisher

Cowboys' Irvin Rips McCarthy Apologists

Irvin: Injuries No Excuse In Judging The Work Of Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys: Injury Update & Slowing Big Ben

Locked On Cowboys: Dallas' Injury Update & Slowing Steelers QB Big Ben

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Musical Chairs' QB But Progress On D

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: 'Musical Chairs' QB But Progress On D

Mike Fisher