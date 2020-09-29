SI.com
Still 'Must Watch': Cowboys In SI NFL Power Rankings

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - It's hard to get the sour taste of defeat off the palate, isn't it? The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 38-31, in Seattle at CenturyLink Field after a multitude of easily-avoidable mistakes. The Cowboys are now 1-2 for the 2020 season, their worst start to the season since 2010. 

And therefore ...

The Cowboys are near the middle of the NFL in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings, at No. 15.

As The MMQB gang writes: "One of the arguments for the Cowboys’ predicted resurgence this year was the fact that they were 1-6 in one-score games last season. Surely that luck would have to turn, right? Well, the Cowboys have already lost two one-score games this year and were a Falcons’ onside kick recovery away from losing a third."

One thing is for certain: The entertainment factor with the Cowboys is at top of the charts, literally. All three of Dallas' games are among the most-watched shows of the TV season. NFL is still king; the top 15 shows on TV are all NFL games. Cowboys vs. Atlanta is the eighth most-watched, the Cowboys opener against the Rams is fourth most-watched and the showdown with the Seahawks is the second most-watched game. 

What we know about the Cowboys: 

*The offense can score; Dallas ranks tied for the sixth most points, averaging 35.5 points per game over the past two games.

*Quarterback Dak Prescott currently leads the NFL in passing yards (1,188 yards). 

*The defense needs change; Dallas ranks third in points allowed, yielding an average of 38.5 points per game in the past two games. 

The good news? The Cowboys are still in the drivers seat in the NFC East, tied for first with the Washington Football Team.

The better news? Dallas has a three-game homestand ahead of them, facing three teams that missed the playoffs in 2019; the Cleveland Browns (2-1), New York Giants (0-3) and Arizona Cardinals (2-1). 

First, here come the Browns, who are ranked No. 18 this week by SI. The Dallas defense needs to get sorted out quickly, as Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr. are heading to Arlington eager to prove their first-week Baltimore blowout was a fluke. ... and that the Cowboys' losing record isn't.

