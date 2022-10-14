Dak's Day (Of Rest): Prescott Plan Revealed as Cowboys' Cooper Rush Gets 1 More Start at Eagles

Cooper Rush will start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night as he looks to maintain his undefeated streak. ... while Dak Prescott takes another step toward his return ...

Though this "step'' will not include many actual "steps.''

Coach Mike McCarthy on Friday confirmed what CowboysSI.com reported a day ago, that Prescott was involved in some reps, adding to @1053thefan, “The last two days, he hit the target …Today will be a recovery day for him because I know he probably did a little more than we anticipated yesterday.

"We’re on schedule. He’s getting better.”

Meanwhile, as far as backups go, McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could not have wished for a better month from Rush.

Since Prescott left the Week 1 game against the Buccaneers with a thumb injury, Rush has been more than serviceable.

His stats through his tenure as the starter, 839 passing yards, and four touchdowns make for solid reading. The best part? Zero interceptions.

While not being asked to throw his team to a win, Rush has kept it simple and leaned heavily on the Dine-and-Dash duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Of course, having one of the league's best defensive units helps, too.

But now, Prescott's healing thumb is allowing him to get closer to a return. Sunday night may be Rush's last chance to prove he has earned a new deal with the Cowboys.

The quarterback situation is a topic that has divided the fanbase, to some degree. Given the sample size of Rush, that has been enough for some. Others want Prescott to return to the driver's seat.

And that is the plan.

Thankfully, the relationship between Rush and Dak is one you would expect. Prescott is a superb leader and is doing what he can to help him succeed. Rush pointed this out when quizzed about Prescott and how he helped during his stint on the sidelines.

Said Rush of Dak: "He has helped tremendously, our room, myself and everyone else. On the sidelines, he's bringing energy. It's just who he is as a person, our leader. ... He obviously wants to play, and whenever he's ready, he will."

Facing the 5-0 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night presents the backup's biggest test. ... but it is one that Rush and the 4-1 Cowboys believe they are up to. is no doubt up for. And for Rush individually?

With Prescott's return edging ever closer, it is the perfect chance to put an exclamation mark on his five-game stretch as the starter.

