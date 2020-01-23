Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Docked in Miami and Down To Party

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t part of Miami’s Super Bowl. But they do have a Super Boat.

Jerry Jones owns the football team and he also owns a $250 million yacht that is 357 feet long and named after his lovely wife: It’s the “Brava Eugenia. ... and it’s reportedly already docked in Miami’s Island Gardens, a luxurious “superyacht marina.” As part of Super Bowl LIV, Jones is reportedly planning to host the biggest and baddest of all of the Super Bowl Week parties, collectively a bacchanalia of celebrity excess.

Miami’s Island Gardens Marina will apparently be the see-and-be-seen for billionaires with boats, scheduled to be overflowing capacity with VIP’s.

Forbes points out that other NFL owners - in Washington’s Daniel Snyder, Jacksonville’s Shahid Khan and Atlanta’s Arthur Blank -are yacht owners. But Forbes writes of Jerry’s ship:

When comes to superyacht star power, it’s pretty hard to compete with Jones’s 357-foot-long Bravo Eugenia. It’s longer than a football field and has two helipads - one on the foredeck and one the aft deck. It also has a large garage and plenty of space for a large selection of powerboats and various water toys. It has a large spa that includes a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool, and rain shower.

(We don’t even know what those last two things are it we’d be happy to find out.)

Recently, after the purchase of the yacht, the guys on 105.3 The Fan asked Jerry about Cowboys players’ contract demands. He facetiously replied, “Well, hell, I want a bigger boat!”

That barely seems possible .... as some lucky Miami party-goers at the Super Bowl are about to learn.