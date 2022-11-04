'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders

FRISCO - The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

“Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan. "These are the times that you sit down and start your noodling, so to speak, or try to figure out how you’re going to get there and what you’re going to look like when you get there. So this doesn’t surprise me that he set up a time of real, real planning or real thinking about how to manage the economic resources it takes to be where we want the Washington team to be.''

It is possible that Snyder is simply doing a valuation of the team, or considering selling part of the franchise to an investor. The most speculated-about idea, though, would have the embattled owner selling the franchise, maybe for as much as $5 billion, with potential bidders possibly including the team of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and entertainment personality Jay-Z.

Does Jones - who has been a friend and mentor to Snyder during their years together in the NFL - think one outcome is more likely than another?

“I am really saying I bet all options are on the table, and then you see what might be possible,'' he said. "And that’s what I think the exercise is. 'Let’s look and see what our options are here' ... and then go from there. ...

"So he’s out testing the waters.”

In a statement sent to CommandersCountry/SI and other outlets earlier this week, the team wrote"The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting its best product on the field and continuing the world to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

