Tank’s Return is ‘Electric,’ Says Cowboys’ Lawrence

FRISCO - It was a long wait.

It was a big payoff.

“It was electric,” said Demarcus Lawrence of his return to the field as part of the Dallas Cowboys win at New Orleans on Thursday.. “Just to play with the guys, at the level they’re playing with, and to be out there and have a little impact on the game, is amazing.”

Actually, Tank was more than “a little impactful.”

Sustaining a broken foot in practice prior to the Cowboys’ second game of the season, the veteran do-it-all defensive end missed 10 straight before making his triumphant return in the 27-17 win over the Saints.

Playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps (35 in total), the standout looked in top form, logging three tackles, one quarterback hit, six hurried and a pair of batted-down passes.

The Cowboys thought there might be a ramp-up here, or maybe some rust.

Did Tank show rust?

“He did not,” said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who stepped in for head coach mike McCarthy (COVID) for the night.

Dallas expects to add Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore to the D-line group in the coming days, further fortifying a defense that grabbed four interceptions in New Orleans to help push the Cowboys to 8-4.Lawrence reacted to his return in a postgame press conference.

Lawrence is a long-time leader of the unit, and of the defense.

“I’m just glad to be back,” he said. “Thankful I can play this game of football that I love. Glad we came home with the win.”

Lawrence and the Cowboys rest this weekend and will return to action with an NFC East matchup at the Washington Football Team next Sunday.