FRISCO - The people who make a living from scouting-level film review will tell you that DeMarcus Lawrence is playing with effort and well enough to not be the reason for the Dallas Cowboys having dropped to 6-7. But with a Week 15 visit from the Los Angeles Rams looming, Dallas' D-lineman knows what comes with his big-money territory.

“I’m testifying,” Lawrence said. “I’ll take ownership of those last couple of games. I haven’t been playing like myself.''

The Cowboys have in the last 10 weeks recorded far fewer wins (three) than they have eloquent speeches (infinite). But over the course of Tank's time as a star in Dallas, his words have carried weight. Earlier this year, he reported that his mother asked him to clean up the cuss words when meeting with the media, so he's been less profane.

But that doesn't stop him from being profound.

Lawrence signed the biggest contract in franchise history in the offseason, and the public expects some numbers to match the $90 million. Tank has five sacks this season but just half-a-sack in the last month of games.

Another double-digit sack season would be nice. The snapping of Dallas' three-game losing skid would be nicer. A step forward toward the NFL Playoffs for the NFC East-leading Cowboys would be nicest of all. It's been speculated that Dallas' transition to younger leadership is among the reasons for the overall dip. Tank seems to be buying that.

"I haven’t been taking the leadership role I should be taking,'' said Lawrence, who is cooperative in his visits with the media but knows the Cowboys' predicament calls for more than press conferences. "It’s time for me to step up.”