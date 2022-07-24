'Thank God': Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph Comments on 'Last Word' Amid Police Report

"Thank God you always have the last word,'' Joseph tweeted.

FRISCO - Kelvin Joseph has wisely kept a low profile while the Dallas Cowboys cornerback has been the subject of scrutiny. But his Sunday social-media post may speak volumes.

"Thank God you always have the last word,'' Joseph tweeted.

And why? Maybe a response to the news that he has reportedly been cleared by Dallas law enforcement in any wrongdoing in a murder investigation.

An update from DallasCowboys.com's Mickey Spagnola ...

"There has been a lot of speculation over his availability after being a passenger in a car from where a fatal drive-by shooting took place late March in Dallas. But from I've learned, Joseph, who was not involved in the shooting, has been cleared by Dallas County officials, being truthful and forthcoming during the investigation, and remember he never was arrested or charged with anything. Now as for the NFL, that is a different matter, and its movement is at glacier speeds when coming to incidents such as this. The Cowboys have stood firm on the issue that the 22-year-old is good to go from a legal standpoint.''

Earlier this offseason, coach Mike McCarthy provided two glimpses into what is going on with the second-year cornerback, who has stayed with the team despite his connection to a drive-by murder in Dallas last month.

McCarthy's first revelation was about something bigger than football.

"I understand the concern, and I just want you to know that when the situation occurred, we had a lot of internal conversation that was really in-depth,'' he said. "Based off the information we've been given, we felt it was important to support him.''

This is a subtly significant position. It essentially suggests that the Cowboys are comfortable with what they've learned about the tragic incident, and that they are comfortable with what Joseph has told them about it.

The second issue is football-related. Said the coach: He's been here every day and he's having a very productive offseason so far."

That confirms what team leader Dak Prescott recently said about Joseph's offseason participation.

“He’s been around,” Prescott said. “He’s been in the building. A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do honestly. You let the people that get paid to do that, handle those things.''

And on top of it all, Joseph's work has been "productive''? Life is bigger than football, of course. But the Cowboys are painting a picture here of Joseph making the best of the situation in both departments.

Dallas police charged two men who are associated with Joseph, Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the killing of Cameron Ray. Joseph, through his lawyer, has admitted to being a passenger in the vehicle but said he was unarmed and that he is not the shooter.

Under Texas law, a person can still face charges for being a passenger in a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting. But Joseph could still face league suspension.

Meanwhile, Prescott views his role as a team leader as one that demands support for Joseph "as a brother.''

"Best we can do, I can do, is be a brother and be a teammate to him.” Prescott said.

