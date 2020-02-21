CowboyMaven
The Advice New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Gave Jason Witten

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jason Witten admits he has entered a strange, new world of the NFL, one in which he's sure he wants the Dallas Cowboys but they aren't sure they feel the same way.

"It is strange,'' Witten said, while smartly noting that "it's part of the business. ... Obviously, I'd love to finish it out here, but some of those things are not in your control."

New coach Mike McCarthy already revealed to us that shortly after his arrival here at The Star, he conducted a brief meeting with the future Hall-of-Fame tight end, who will soon turn 38. It's clear that Witten was promised nothing in that session.

What exactly did McCarthy say?

"First thing out of his mouth was, 'If you wanna play, go play,'' Witten said. 

It is Witten's belief that he performed at a high level last season with Dallas after un-retiring following a season as an analyst on ESPN's "Monday Night Football.'' He has certainly made that case in his meetings with Cowboys bosses Jerry and Stephen Jones, and plans to meet with them again. Witten caught 63 passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns in his 16th season as a Cowboy.

"I still feel like I have something to give," Witten said. "I want to play while I can. We'll see where that takes place. Of course I want it to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that with all the changes, that I might have to go somewhere else."

