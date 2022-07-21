Cowboys Throwback Comeback: Dallas Reveals ‘New Old’ Alternate Helmet

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans are madly in love with the tradition of the classic silver and blue helmets.

But Cowboys Nation will also be aglow about the news on a “new” “old” helmet.

The “throwbacks” are making a comeback.

The Cowboys on Thursday announced plans to wear their throwback helmets - the “clean”-look white helmet with a single navy star - to top off their “throwback classic” uniforms during this year’s Thanksgiving Day game Nov. 24 against the New York Giants.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season," said Cowboys exec Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

The NFL last year announced a new policy allowing teams to wear a second helmet starting in the 2022 season.

From the Cowboys: “The white throwback helmet will be paired with navy jerseys with white sleeves and shoulders and white numbers on the chest along with white pants and navy socks. The helmet will also feature a grey facemask with two navy stripes down the middle of the helmet.”

The uniform is reminiscent of the Cowboys' first uniform during the inaugural 1960 season, which featured the white helmet with a blue star along with a white and royal blue jersey with stars on the shoulder. That helmet look stayed in place through the 1964 season before the Cowboys made the switch to the now-iconic silver helmets that are worn today.

