Tom Brady BREAKING: ‘World’s Luckiest Person’ Reveals Official Retirement Plan

Brady, so accustomed to being in the public eye (and in front of prying eyes) comes across as tolerant of all this, resisting what must be a temptation to scold the media.

FRISCO - ESPN's errant report on the Saturday retirement still, four days later, hadn’t happened.

Until Tuesday morning. He wrote on social media:

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish those memories and re-visit them often.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

Previously from Brady …

“I don’t know,” Brady said regarding a decision timeline, via his new Let’s Go! podcast,. “I know when the time is right.''

The network thought the time was right when ... well, when it thought the time was right. Adam Schefter and company may still turn out to be correct; I mean, Tom Brady, 44, is going to retire someday ... right?

"I’m very blessed to play as long as I have,'' said the legendary QB of the Patriots and now the Bucs. "As things have gone on in the later parts of my career ... there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. And I understand that. It’s not that I don’t recognize that. It’s just when I know I’ll know and when I don’t know I don’t know, and I’m not going to race to some conclusion about that.''

Brady has recently talked openly about what he owes his wife and family, a possible hint that it's time now to pay that debt. But "guessing right'' or "anticipating correctly'' or even "having inside knowledge because Brady does a documentary, "Man in the Arena,'' that airs on the network isn't good enough.

“It’s always a good line (to say), 'I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do',” Brady said. “One thing I’ve learned about sports is you control what you can control and what you can’t you leave to others.''

Tom Brady is in control. Tom Brady is done.

So, Tom, what about that decision?

“I’m going to take it day by day,” Brady said. “I’ll take it by the moment and figure out when I feel really confident to allow people to, you know, I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives. So when that decision comes it will come. ... When the time is right I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another.''

