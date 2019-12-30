CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Too Little Too Late: Cowboys Dominate Redskins in Meaningless 47-16 Season Finale Win

Matt Galatzan

ARLINGTON - It is hard to imagine a more disappointing scenario for the Cowboys the way this season has unfolded down the stretch. 

Entering 2019 with what was supposedly their most talented roster in over 20 years, the Cowboys not only lost their division crown to the Eagles but missed out on the playoffs for the sixth time in nine seasons under Jason Garrett.

Garrett's job status notwithstanding, Dallas did come out and play very hard for their coach on Sunday, and to their credit, they looked good doing it. 

Dak Prescott completed 23-of-33 passes for 303 yards and four scores, three of which went to Michael Gallup, who also had five catches for 98 yards on seven targets. Meanwhile, Zeke Elliott added 122 yards and a score on the ground, with another touchdown via a pass from Prescott. 

Even the Dallas defense, which had struggled so mightily as of late, played one of its best games of the year, forcing two turnovers, sacking Case Keenum twice, and holding the Redskins to just 271 yards of offense.

At 47-16, the game was also the largest margin of victory for the Cowboys this season, eclipsing the 37-10 defeat of the Eagles back in week seven.

Unfortunately, with all of the excitement and unearned celebrations from the players, it was a quintessential too-little-too-late performance, against an injury-riddled team in transition, that had already mailed in the season before the game's opening kick. 

After the loss, Dallas now enters its most uncertain and exciting offseason in recent memory... depending on how you look at it. 

Jason Garrett could very well be on his way out, Byron Jones, Amari Cooper, and Dak Prescott have yet to sign extensions, and multiple players including Jason Witten, Michael Bennet, and Robert Quinn (among others) could be on their way out of Dallas. 

With so much in flux, the next decision to be made should logically be involving the head coach. 

That said, the Cowboys have never quite been a logical franchise. Either way, whatever Jerry Jones decides to do next will define the franchise for the decade or more, as the world's most valuable franchise tries to get back on its feet. 

No pressure, Mr. Jones. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins Live Gameday Blog

Matt Galatzan

With their playoff hopes on the brink, the Dallas Cowboys look to keep their season alive when the face the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Fish Predicts: The Cowboys Will Top Washington - And Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Mike Fisher

We Check in from AT&T Stadium With a 'Fish Predicts': The Cowboys Will Top Washington Today, And No Matter What Garrett Says, Will Sneak Peeks At The TV

Cowboys Inactives News: Byron, Tyron and Antwaun All Missing Today vs. Redskins

Mike Fisher

The Redskins at Cowboys Inactives Are In, and Here at AT&T Stadium We Give You the Ramifications of the Health Status of Byron Jones and Tyron Smith

'General Lee's Last Stand?' Cowboys LB Set To Evaluate Future

Mike Fisher

Among The Many Potential Changes In Store For the Cowboys Once 2019 Ends: Sean Lee's Contemplation of his Future

Redskins at Cowboys: GameDay Injury News on Tyron and Byron

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Play Host to Washington Today and are Trying to Work Their Way Through Some Bad GameDay Injury News on Tyron Smith and Byron Jones

ESPN's Dilfer: If Cowboys Fire 'Revered' Garrett, He'll Be No. 1 Candidate For NFL Job

Mike Fisher

An ESPN Expert Predicts That If The Dallas Cowboys Dismiss Jason Garrett After Today's Week 17 Game, He'll Be The 'No. 1 Candidate' for NFL Coaching Vacancies

Cowboys 1st & 10 GameDay: TE needs, Garrett and the Coaching Carousel and Dallas vs. Redskins Notebook

Matthew Postins

In this GameDay edition of Cowboys 1st & 10 we start to break down, position-by-position, 2020 NFL Draft needs, along with everything you need before the Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins.

Injury News: Cowboys CB Byron Jones in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Mike Fisher

The Cowboys Need A Win And CB Byron Jones Would Like To Be A Part of It - But Today He's in a Walking Boot as Week 17 vs. Redskins Approaches

Amari Cooper on His Cowboys Future: 'I Want To Be Here'

Mike Fisher

As the 2019 NFL Season Winds Down, and Despite Adversity in Dallas, Receiver Amari Cooper reaffirms his Desire to Remain with the Cowboys

Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is Dak Prescott's Fault?

Mike Fisher

As Dak Prescott Tries To Get Through Another Week With A Shoulder Injury, the Question Lingers: Which Part of the Cowboys' Flop is the QB's Fault?