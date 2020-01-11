CowboyMaven
‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys remaking of the coaching staff is continuing with new coach Mike McCarthy opting to not retain under-contract QB coach Jon Kitna.

The power to do as he pleases in the coaching wing here at The Star is again clear; “I have the absolute final decision on my coaching staff,” McCarthy said late this week.

Also clear: The Cowboys had, as CowboysSI.com reported even before McCarthy was hired, “too many chefs in the Dak kitchen, which sometimes resulted in Kitna conflicting with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

That's not to denigrate the talents of Kellen or Kitna or anyone else, but rather to suggest that there sometimes wasn't enough credit to go around.

Last year - while Prescott inarguably experienced his best season as a pro - there were a lot of “QB brains” in the mix, from Garrett to Moore to Kitna to even tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier. (Moore is being retained but as we have reported is to be stripped of his play-calling duties, in favor of McCarthy doing that himself. CowboysSI.com sources tell us Joe Philbin will not only be the O-line coach but could also serve as the assistant head coach, likely in charge of the running game. Nussmeier’s future is as yet unknown).

McCarthy - a reputed “quarterback whisperer” famous for working with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay - will now shape the Dallas offense around Prescott in what could be a more behind-the-scenes streamlined manner, with McCarthy himself fully in charge of the process.

