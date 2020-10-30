SI.com
Trade Alert: Cowboys Acquire D-Lineman From Texans

Anthony Wood

The Dallas Cowboys have made a "minor'' trade with the Houston Texans as the November 3 NFL trade deadline approaches, with defensive tackle Eli Ankou heading to Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

The 26-year old was an undrafted free agent out of UCLA back in 2017, joining the Texans for training camp before heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars off waivers.

After two seasons in Florida and one in Cleveland with the Browns, the Canadian stopped off at the Indianapolis Colts before returning to where it all began when claimed off waivers by the Texans earlier this month.

READ MORE: Would A Cowboys Trade For QB Jameis Winston Work?

Through his career to date, he's made 20 league appearances, starting two games for the Browns last season. The now-former Texan has 1.5 career sacks, 26 combined tackles, and two quarterback hits to his name.

Ankou, 6-3, 325, now heads to Dallas to join a struggling Cowboys defense, while the Texans begin to stock up on much-needed draft picks.

This marks the first trade by Houston interim general manager Jack Easterby, and maybe not the last.

As reported yesterday by Albert Breer, the Texans have stated that just four players are 'off-limits' in this trade window; QB Deshaun Watson, tackles, Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard and defensive end J.J. Watt.

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Cut Dontari Poe For Being Fat?

From a Dallas perspective, the Cowboys obviously still want beef in the middle of their offensive line ... they just don't want any more guys who owner Jerry Jones can (semi-wrongly) accuse of being "fat.'' ... like Dontari Poe, one of three defensive vets jettisoned by Dallas this week.

