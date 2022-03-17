Skip to main content

Source: No La'el Collins Trade; Dallas Cowboys to Cut Starting Lineman

The Cowboys could not get something in return for Collins - something, anything - in a trade?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys worked on a trade to salvage something from the La’el Collins fiasco, but on Thursday will instead, a source tells CowboysSI.com, release the O-line starter.

The Cowboys are so soured on the starting right tackle that they will activate the release of Collins, designated as a post-June 1 cut (the only way the move makes cap sense.)

Previously, via Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan: "The Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas' La'el Collins via trade, according to sources. Price had been a sticking point, but ...''

And the "but'' is that the Patriots on Tuesday sent Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That means they have some room for Collins, and maybe a need for him as well.

Dak Prescott: Faith in WR Michael Gallup, Who Must 'Take It Up a Notch' for Cowboys

"When I get back out there, I got to take it up a notch. They've put all their faith in me, so I need to put all my work into this team.'' - Cowboys WR Michael Gallup.

Cowboys Ex WR Cole Beasley Cut by Buffalo Bills

Beasley knew this was coming; he and his agent approached Bills management a few weeks ago, asking for and being granted permission to seek a trade.

Cowboys 'Closing In' On Dorance Armstrong Signing, Plan More Pass-Rush Help: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Now that Collins will be cut and on the open market, a bidding war could commence. So, depending on the trade cost, the Patriots might've thought it would be wise to trade for him. 

Dallas had previously given Collins the right to shop for his own trade.

There is no financial benefit to Dallas with a trade this week, however. A deal made official before June 1 would have saved the Cowboys about $1 million under the cap, but caused Dallas to eat $14 million in dead money. A post-June 1 trade would actually create $5 million in cap room, but $5 million in dead money for 2022 - but because that would come after the NFL Draft, would offer no other immediate benefit.

So it'll be a savings, coming to Dallas after June 1 ... with Collins out the door now.

