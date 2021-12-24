Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

Those close to Smith have told CowboysSI.com that they are worried about his use of alcohol and his personal safety.

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy.

Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.

According to The Mercury News, Smith pleaded not guilty this week to a pair of felony charges stemming from a California car crash. The charges are “DUI Causing Injury” and “Driving With BAC of .08% Causing Injury.”

“Smith, 32, was arrested on the afternoon of Dec. 6 after allegedly rear-ending a Recology work truck, offering the truck driver $1,000 for a ride and asking him not to call the police, according to charging documents. The driver of the Recology truck suffered minor injuries,” The Mercury Newswrote.

Smith has since been released from custody on a $50,000 bond but must wear an alcohol monitor through trial. His next court date will reportedly be in January.

Smith was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 14 sacks as a rookie and in 2012 topped the NFL with 19.5 sacks as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

Smith returned to the NFL with the Cowboys last year and recorded five sacks, but despite his unique talent, Smith was not re-signed after the season, with those close to him telling CowboysSI.com that they are worried about his use of alcohol and his personal safety.

