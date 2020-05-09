Trendy Media Record Predictions for the 2020 Cowboys

DALLAS – There are months until the first official snap of the 2020 NFL season. Is that going to stop us from predicting if the Dallas Cowboys will better their 2019 record of 8-8 under the leadership of a new coaching staff?

Absolutely not!

The Cowboys enter every season with Super Bowl aspirations but optimism has intensified after a stellar NFL draft and the breeze of fresh air from a new coaching staff. The Cowboys have the NFL’s third-easiest schedule, based on their 2020 opponents' winning percentage in 2019. But will that translate to winning their third NFC East title in five years?

The McCarthy Era beings on September 13 in Los Angeles against the Rams in the “debut” of new SoFi Stadium. Here are 2020 season predictions from local and national media … You may notice a trend.

Bleacher report: Prediction: 10-6

Reasoning: “Not all of the Cowboys' games will be easy. Dallas has a home date with the NFC champion 49ers and road trips to Baltimore, Minnesota and Seattle.

But in addition to four games with the Giants and Redskins, dates with both Ohio teams (at home against Cleveland in Week 4 and at Cincinnati in Week 14) afford the Cowboys a strong chance at a winning record in McCarthy's first season at the helm.”

ESPN: Prediction 10-6

Reasoning: “If the Cowboys want to return to the playoffs in Mike McCarthy's first year as coach, they must get off to a fast start. Of their first nine opponents, only two made the playoffs last season (Seattle, Philadelphia), and the Cowboys have three consecutive home games in October that could give them energy into the second half.”

SI’s Mike Fisher: Prediction 10-6

Reasoning: “Week 12 - home Washington, (Thurs) Nov. 26, 3:30p - Thanksgiving is a feast ... and hopefully Dallas can feast on rival Washington. A high-profile game ... no time for a letdown.

"Yet, I sense the chance for one. Dallas will have just played at Minny and will be looking forward to playing at Baltimore. A weird Turkey Day danger zone here.”

SI’s Richie Whitt: Prediction 9-7

Reasoning: “Anyone who dares to predict an NFL team’s record multiple months before the first snap of training camp and only hours after the release of their schedule is a short-sighted, ignorant fool.

"Guilty as charged...”

Sporting news: Prediction 10-6

Reasoning: “Dallas must overcome its biggest bugaboo, which was going only 4-4 at home last season while losing critical games to the Saints, Packers, Vikings and Bills — all playoff teams. Having an overall easier home schedule helps.

"Things ended roughly for McCarthy in Green Bay, but his track record suggests he can get the best out of Prescott and all of his Dallas teammates with an aggressive approach.”

1080 the Fans’ RJ Choppy: Prediction 10-6

Reasoning: "They were an 11-5 team last year per the data that ended up 8-8. Even if you think their losses outweigh their gains for this year's team, we shouldn't compare them to an 8-8 team, because they never were one. They're slightly "worse" than an 11-5 team, making them 10-6.

"If you follow this logic, congratulations. If not, have faith, it'll all come together for you soon.''

1080 the Fans’ Kevin Hageland: Prediction 11-7

Reasoning: "4-4 on the road, 7-1 at home.''

Me, SI's Bri Amaranthus: Prediction 11-7

Reasoning: "I'm a forever optimist. 2020 is a strange year and I believe the coaching change will translate into positive momentum to get the most out of the Cowboys, who will win a game or two that they shouldn't in 2020. It's hard for me to picture many defenses who can keep up with Dallas' offensive firepower."

Also intriguing, DallasCowboys.com ranks the biggest storyline for each game. The Cowboys also landed at No. 4 on Sports Illustrated's best 15 games of the 2020 season for their Week 5 game vs. the Giants and former head coach Jason Garrett.

So, Cowboys Nation: Do you agree with what seems to be a semi-consensus regarding the 10-6 (or so) record prediction? Why or why not? Discuss it with me, Bri Amaranthus and Mike Fisher on Twitter, and here in Cowboys Plus!