Diggs and Cowboys Defense: What’s Next? Help From Keanu

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers 36-28 on Sunday, once again displaying a defense worthy of praise – The Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

The Dallas Cowboys put on a defensive display on Sunday, defeating the Carolina Panthers 36-28 at AT&T Stadium. And maybe the Trevon Diggs-led D is about to get more healthy.

READ MORE: Tight End Position Means Cowboys Production

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The score might not reflect it due to two late, soft Panthers touchdowns, but the Cowboys defense dominated in Sunday’s game, to the tune of two Diggs interceptions, and five sacks of Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold. The five sacks are significant because Darnold set the tone early in the game by running for two touchdowns.

The five sacks for the Cowboys is something that a year ago might seem ridiculous. But this is not the 2020 defense that fans were so embarrassed by last season. The much-anticipated return of defensive end Randy Gregory has been anything but disappointing, and on Sunday he recorded two sacks. Tarell Basham and Micah Parsons each chipped in with one, and Chauncy Golston and Osa Odighizuwa combined for another.

This looks like the making of what could be a championship defense, as it seems to get stronger each week. And as our Mike Fisher notes as of Monday afternoon, starting linebacker Keanu Neal is now due back from the COVID list.

Diggs was one pick short of the Cowboys single-game interception record of three but is on pace to tie or break the Cowboys single-season record for interceptions, set by Everson Walls in 1981 with 11.

READ MORE: Are These Cowboys 'Special'?

Diggs’ absence from the game for the final Carolina drives was curious, with the on-air explanation of “player management”, concerns of an injury were raised.

After the game, a tight back was given as the reason for his absence, with no lingering effects expected.

What does the rest of 2021 hold for this defense? Well, we didn’t even get into what Micah Parsons has done, because there’s enough there for its own written work.

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, or on Twitter: @CowboysDailyPod and @IndyCarTim. To submit a question for the show please email us at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys 36, Panthers 28: Top 10 Whitty Observations