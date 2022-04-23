"I'm going to do everything I can working this offseason to take it to the next step,'' says Diggs, "and the next level."

FRISCO - More interceptions? Sure. That would be nice.

More complete player? Trevon Diggs believes that would be even nicer.

"I just feel I've got to improve my game all-around," Diggs said as the Cowboys continued their first week of voluntary offseason workouts here at The Star. "Just being a complete corner, just being that shutdown corner.''

That's a bare truth - and a lofty goal. Diggs, it can be fairly said after a 2021 season in which his 11 picks tied Everson Walls' franchise record for interceptions in a single season and topped the NFL as well, became a big-name guy thanks to the numbers.

But even after a year in which he earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors, he can be better. More consistent. Less vulnerable.

A "shutdown corner.''

There really aren't very many of those in the NFL; the offense-favoring rules make it so. But Diggs, the 2020 second-round draft pick now considered one of the best in the business, would seem to have the skills to get there. If he does, the Dallas defense, which took a gigantic leap from its failed 2020 season, might leap again.

"I feel like this defense can go really far," said Diggs, who helped Dallas lead the NFL with 34 takeaways. "I'm really excited and proud of what we did last year and I feel like that was a good start to build on. ... We've got a good base, a good ground, a good foundation and we've just got to build off that.''

Do the Cowboys employ better players than they did in 2021? That would be a dubious claim, free agency being what it is. But can their carryover players be better?

"I'm going to do everything I can working this offseason to take it to the next step,'' said Diggs, one of those leading carryover players, "and the next level."

