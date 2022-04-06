Sorry, Trevon: Stefon Signs Huge New Contract with Bills

There will be no “fire” in Dallas. Instead, Stefon now has more than enough money to keep him warm in Buffalo.

FRISCO - This NFL offseason has been full of receiver movement, receiver gossip and yes, the Dallas Cowboys’ exploration of receiver help.

But Trevon Diggs’ fun contribution to the ideas - brother Stefon leaving Buffalo for Dallas - isn’t really happening.

Tyreek Hill being traded by Kansas City to the Dolphins … Davante Adams working his way out of Green Bay and into Las Vegas ... Dallas dumping Amari Cooper to Cleveland …

And now Stefon’s cryptic tweets - and one clear tweet from his brother Diggs of the Cowboys - raised eyebrows on the way to a new deal for Stefon, who on Wednesday reached an agreement on a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills.

Stefon Diggs, who has a history of cryptic tweets, posted this to Twitter:

Why is that (maybe) significant? Because that same general theme was voiced by Hill and Adams as they made their moves.

We knew it was the Bills' intention to retain Diggs. And we could guess that Diggs was seeing big paydays that dwarf his previous deal, as he was signed for two more years and set to earn $13.56 million in 2022 and $13.65 million in 2023.

For comparison: Hill's new extension with the Dolphins is announced in a way that makes it seem like he make $120 million over four years, which translates to an average of $30 million APY. And Adams' five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders will pay him an APY of $28.25 million.

So a guy makes noise on Twitter - just as Stefon once did as he made his 2020 escape from Minnesota with his infamous "new beginning'' tweet.

So what does that have to do with Diggs' younger brother Trevon, the breakout star cornerback of the Dallas Cowboys?

It has to do with Twitter, that's what.

First, Trevon noted recently, "I've always wanted to play on the same team as my brother.''

OK. That's innocuous enough; what brother wouldn't want that?

But then Trevon came back with another, saying that Stefon "to Dallas would be fire.''

There will be no “fire” in Dallas. Instead, Stefon now has more than enough money to keep him warm in Buffalo. And the Brothers Diggs will have to settle for bonding time at off-season workouts and Pro Bowls.