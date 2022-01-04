Aikman Beer: ‘I Think You’ll Like It,’ Says Cowboys Icon of New ‘EIGHT’

“Hey, I want to send you something I’ve been working on for a couple of years,” Aikman said. “I think you’ll like it.”

FRISCO - Troy Aikman and beer in Texas?

It’s a match!

In early December, we received a call from Aikman, needing our address.

“Hey, I want to send you something I’ve been working on for a couple of years,” Aikman said. “I think you’ll like it.”

We figured it was a Christmas card. But now we know.

Beer!

“I’m not naive about this,” the legendary Dallas Cowboys star said via Front Office Sports. “Shoot, there’s over 8,000 breweries - and here we are diving into probably the most competitive segment of that in the light beer space.

“We’re going up against some real titans and heavyweights and I understand that.”

Aikman notes that he’s never shied from challenges. As he followed being the NFL’s No. 1 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft to leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowls before his Pro Football Hall of Fame entrance, most of his endeavors have turned to gold.

And now comes “EIGHT,” billed as an “elite light lager,” with TV’s rookie longest-tenured game analyst tackling the giants of the $94 billion U.S. beer industry.

“EIGHT” - which of course represents Troy’s Cowboys jersey number - is being brewed in Austin and will first be released in Texas, Aikman’s adopted home state.

Aikman and his investors could expand “EIGHT” beyond the state of Texas when the time is right. … in part because, in part due to his stardom with Cowboys and also due to his FOX Sports stardom.

He’s a U.S. icon, too.

“I was concerned about a challenge, or worried about failing, I would never have been the Cowboys quarterback,” Aikman said. “We feel good about what we have. Now our hope is we can get it out to the public and they’ll buy it, drink it, and love it as much as I do.”

Sounds good. We’re standing by the mailbox, Troy.



Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!