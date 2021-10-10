Aikman: Giants 'Aren't in Cowboys' Class'

ARLINGTON - For those Dallas Cowboys fans who think FOX analyst Troy Aikman is biased against his former team?

The New York Giants would like a word.

"In my opinion,'' said Aikman, previewing the Sunday Week 5 game he'll be working at AT&T Stadium, "and I understand in the NFL anybody can beat anybody and all that — but (the Giants) aren’t in Dallas’ class. as far as I’m concerned.”

The Giants do get credit for having registered their first win of the year over the New Orleans Saints in an overtime upset last weekend. But it is not illogical to suggest that second-year New York coach Joe Judge and company will be fighting uphill on Sunday.

The Giants come to Arlington in an NFC East rivalry game that will feature the emotionally-fueled quarterback Dak Prescott - almost a year to the day from when in a game in this building and against this team, he sustained his gruesome season-ending ankle injury - an explosive offense and a play-making defense, all part of coach Mike McCarthy’s building of a 3-1 record.

“The amount of pressure that this (Dallas) offense puts on an opponent — because they are so explosive that there’s a lot of pressure for an opposing offense to feel that they’ve got to go do something every time they have the ball,” Aikman said to 96.7 FM The Ticket via Yahoo Sports. “And if they don’t, they’re going to be down two scores. That’s going to be the challenge for the Giants.''

Do Aikman’s remarks amount to "bulletin-board material'' and inspiration for the Giants? That will absolutely be one of the themes of the postgame should the Giants engineer an upset here. But coming into Aikman's call of Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.?

Aikman's remarks aren't biased. And they aren't wrong.

